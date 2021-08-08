Stojanovic scores 2 goals, Fire beat Red Bulls 2-1

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 8:36 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help the Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday.

Stojanovic, who had been a reserve the previous seven games, blasted a right-footer from 22-yards outs that slipped inside the post to open the scoring in the second minute. His volley in the eighth minute gave the Fire a 2-0 lead.

Chicago (4-9-5) snapped a five-game winless skid dating to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on July 7.

The Red Bulls (5-8-4) are winless in their last six games.

