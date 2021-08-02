Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo
Tuesday, Aug. 3
40 of 40 events
374 of 382 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|24
|27
|21
|72
|China
|32
|21
|16
|69
|ROC
|13
|21
|18
|52
|Britain
|13
|17
|13
|43
|Japan
|19
|6
|11
|36
|Australia
|14
|4
|15
|33
|Germany
|8
|8
|14
|30
|Italy
|5
|9
|15
|29
|France
|6
|10
|8
|24
|Netherlands
|6
|7
|7
|20
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|5
|15
|Canada
|3
|4
|7
|14
|Brazil
|3
|3
|7
|13
|Switzerland
|3
|4
|5
|12
|Hungary
|4
|4
|3
|11
|Cuba
|4
|3
|4
|11
|Taiwan
|2
|4
|4
|10
|Spain
|1
|4
|4
|9
|Czech Republic
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Croatia
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|6
|7
|Poland
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Denmark
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Georgia
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Turkey
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Jamaica
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Austria
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Serbia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Norway
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Sweden
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Venezuela
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Greece
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belgium
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ethiopia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Israel
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Armenia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Colombia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Dominican Republic
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Portugal
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Mexico
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Philippines
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Iran
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Latvia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|India
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kenya
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Nigeria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|San Marino
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Uganda
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Puerto Rico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Namibia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
