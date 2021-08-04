Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo
Thursday, Aug. 5
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|26
|32
|23
|81
|China
|32
|22
|16
|70
|ROC
|14
|21
|18
|53
|Britain
|15
|18
|16
|49
|Japan
|21
|7
|12
|40
|Australia
|15
|4
|17
|36
|Germany
|9
|8
|16
|33
|Italy
|6
|10
|16
|32
|France
|6
|10
|9
|25
|Netherlands
|6
|8
|9
|23
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
|Canada
|4
|5
|7
|16
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|5
|15
|Brazil
|4
|3
|8
|15
|Hungary
|5
|6
|3
|14
|Cuba
|5
|3
|4
|12
|Switzerland
|3
|4
|5
|12
|Ukraine
|1
|2
|9
|12
|Taiwan
|2
|4
|5
|11
|Poland
|3
|3
|4
|10
|Spain
|1
|4
|5
|10
|Czech Republic
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Croatia
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Sweden
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Georgia
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Denmark
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Serbia
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Turkey
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Norway
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Kenya
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Austria
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Iran
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Venezuela
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Greece
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belgium
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ethiopia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Uganda
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Israel
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Armenia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Colombia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Dominican Republic
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|2
|1
|3
|India
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Portugal
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Egypt
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Mexico
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Philippines
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Latvia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Nigeria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|San Marino
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Puerto Rico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Namibia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Syria
|0
|0
|1
|1
