Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

At Tokyo

Thursday, Aug. 5

6 of 47 events

411 of 462 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 26 32 23 81
China 32 22 16 70
ROC 14 21 18 53
Britain 15 18 16 49
Japan 21 7 12 40
Australia 15 4 17 36
Germany 9 8 16 33
Italy 6 10 16 32
France 6 10 9 25
Netherlands 6 8 9 23
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Canada 4 5 7 16
New Zealand 6 4 5 15
Brazil 4 3 8 15
Hungary 5 6 3 14
Cuba 5 3 4 12
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Ukraine 1 2 9 12
Taiwan 2 4 5 11
Poland 3 3 4 10
Spain 1 4 5 10
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Jamaica 3 1 3 7
Sweden 2 5 0 7
Georgia 2 4 1 7
Denmark 2 2 3 7
Serbia 1 1 4 6
Turkey 1 0 5 6
Norway 2 2 1 5
Kenya 1 2 2 5
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Iran 2 1 1 4
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Kazakhstan 0 0 4 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Uganda 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3
India 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Portugal 0 1 2 3
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Egypt 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Philippines 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Bulgaria 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines