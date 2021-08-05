Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo
Friday, Aug. 6
4 of 45 events
460 of 509 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|30
|35
|27
|92
|China
|34
|24
|16
|74
|ROC
|16
|22
|20
|58
|Britain
|16
|18
|18
|52
|Japan
|22
|10
|14
|46
|Australia
|17
|6
|19
|42
|Germany
|9
|10
|16
|35
|Italy
|7
|10
|18
|35
|France
|7
|11
|9
|27
|Netherlands
|7
|9
|10
|26
|New Zealand
|7
|6
|6
|19
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
|Canada
|5
|5
|9
|19
|Brazil
|4
|4
|8
|16
|Hungary
|5
|7
|3
|15
|Switzerland
|3
|4
|6
|13
|Ukraine
|1
|3
|9
|13
|Cuba
|5
|3
|4
|12
|Spain
|3
|4
|5
|12
|Taiwan
|2
|4
|6
|12
|Poland
|4
|3
|4
|11
|Czech Republic
|4
|3
|2
|9
|Croatia
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Denmark
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Sweden
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Georgia
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Austria
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Turkey
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Serbia
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Iran
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Norway
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Kenya
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|India
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Venezuela
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Bulgaria
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Portugal
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Colombia
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Greece
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belarus
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ethiopia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Philippines
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Uganda
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Israel
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Armenia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Dominican Republic
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|San Marino
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Egypt
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Mexico
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Latvia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Thailand
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Jordan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Nigeria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Finland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bahamas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Puerto Rico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Namibia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grenada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Syria
|0
|0
|1
|1
