Sports News

Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

At Tokyo

Saturday, Aug. 7

1 of 51 events

504 of 562 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 31 36 31 98
China 36 26 17 79
ROC 17 23 22 62
Britain 18 20 20 58
Japan 24 11 16 51
Australia 17 6 21 44
Italy 10 10 18 38
Germany 9 11 16 36
Netherlands 9 10 12 31
France 7 11 9 27
Canada 6 6 10 22
New Zealand 7 6 6 19
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Hungary 5 7 5 17
Brazil 4 4 8 16
Ukraine 1 3 10 14
Cuba 6 3 4 13
Spain 3 5 5 13
Switzerland 3 4 6 13
Poland 4 4 4 12
Taiwan 2 4 6 12
Turkey 1 1 8 10
Czech Republic 4 3 2 9
Denmark 2 3 4 9
Jamaica 4 1 3 8
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Sweden 2 6 0 8
Georgia 2 5 1 8
Serbia 2 1 4 7
Austria 1 1 5 7
Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7
Iran 2 2 2 6
Kenya 2 2 2 6
Belgium 3 1 1 5
Slovenia 3 1 1 5
Norway 2 2 1 5
Belarus 1 2 2 5
Hong Kong 1 2 2 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Colombia 0 4 1 5
India 0 2 3 5
Uganda 2 1 1 4
Uzbekistan 2 0 2 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Bulgaria 1 1 2 4
Portugal 1 1 2 4
Dominican Republic 0 3 1 4
Armenia 0 2 2 4
Azerbaijan 0 1 3 4
Mongolia 0 1 3 4
Egypt 0 0 4 4
Mexico 0 0 4 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Philippines 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3
San Marino 0 1 2 3
Bahamas 2 0 0 2
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Thailand 1 0 1 2
Argentina 0 1 1 2
Jordan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Lithuania 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1

