On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      

At Tokyo

Tuesday, Aug. 3

40 of 40 events

374 of 382 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 32 21 16 69
United States 24 27 21 72
Japan 19 6 11 36
Australia 14 4 15 33
ROC 13 21 18 52
Britain 13 17 13 43
Germany 8 8 14 30
France 6 10 8 24
Netherlands 6 7 7 20
South Korea 6 4 9 19
New Zealand 6 4 5 15
Italy 5 9 15 29
Hungary 4 4 3 11
Cuba 4 3 4 11
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Canada 3 4 7 14
Brazil 3 3 7 13
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Poland 2 2 2 6
Denmark 2 1 3 6
Jamaica 2 1 2 5
Norway 2 1 1 4
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Spain 1 4 4 9
Georgia 1 4 1 6
Turkey 1 0 5 6
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Serbia 1 1 3 5
Romania 1 3 0 4
Sweden 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Philippines 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Iran 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 6 7
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Portugal 0 1 2 3
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
India 0 1 1 2
Kenya 0 1 1 2
Kyrgyzstan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda