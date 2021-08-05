Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo

Friday, Aug. 6

4 of 45 events

460 of 509 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 34 24 16 74 United States 30 35 27 92 Japan 22 10 14 46 Australia 17 6 19 42 ROC 16 22 20 58 Britain 16 18 18 52 Germany 9 10 16 35 Italy 7 10 18 35 France 7 11 9 27 Netherlands 7 9 10 26 New Zealand 7 6 6 19 South Korea 6 4 9 19 Canada 5 5 9 19 Hungary 5 7 3 15 Cuba 5 3 4 12 Brazil 4 4 8 16 Poland 4 3 4 11 Czech Republic 4 3 2 9 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 Spain 3 4 5 12 Croatia 3 3 2 8 Jamaica 3 1 3 7 Belgium 3 1 1 5 Taiwan 2 4 6 12 Denmark 2 2 4 8 Sweden 2 5 0 7 Georgia 2 4 1 7 Iran 2 2 1 5 Norway 2 2 1 5 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Ukraine 1 3 9 13 Austria 1 1 5 7 Turkey 1 1 5 7 Serbia 1 1 4 6 Hong Kong 1 2 2 5 Kenya 1 2 2 5 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Bulgaria 1 1 2 4 Portugal 1 1 2 4 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Belarus 1 1 1 3 Ethiopia 1 1 1 3 Philippines 1 1 1 3 Uganda 1 1 1 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Israel 1 0 2 3 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Latvia 1 0 1 2 Thailand 1 0 1 2 Bahamas 1 0 0 1 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7 India 0 2 3 5 Colombia 0 3 1 4 Armenia 0 2 1 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 San Marino 0 1 2 3 Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3 Egypt 0 0 3 3 Mexico 0 0 3 3 Jordan 0 1 1 2 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 Finland 0 0 2 2 Namibia 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Ghana 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Syria 0 0 1 1

