Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo

Saturday, Aug. 7

1 of 51 events

504 of 562 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 36 26 17 79 United States 31 36 31 98 Japan 24 11 16 51 Britain 18 20 20 58 ROC 17 23 22 62 Australia 17 6 21 44 Italy 10 10 18 38 Germany 9 11 16 36 Netherlands 9 10 12 31 France 7 11 9 27 New Zealand 7 6 6 19 Canada 6 6 10 22 South Korea 6 4 9 19 Cuba 6 3 4 13 Hungary 5 7 5 17 Brazil 4 4 8 16 Poland 4 4 4 12 Czech Republic 4 3 2 9 Jamaica 4 1 3 8 Spain 3 5 5 13 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 Croatia 3 3 2 8 Belgium 3 1 1 5 Slovenia 3 1 1 5 Taiwan 2 4 6 12 Denmark 2 3 4 9 Sweden 2 6 0 8 Georgia 2 5 1 8 Serbia 2 1 4 7 Iran 2 2 2 6 Kenya 2 2 2 6 Norway 2 2 1 5 Uganda 2 1 1 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 2 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Ukraine 1 3 10 14 Turkey 1 1 8 10 Austria 1 1 5 7 Belarus 1 2 2 5 Hong Kong 1 2 2 5 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Bulgaria 1 1 2 4 Portugal 1 1 2 4 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Ethiopia 1 1 1 3 Philippines 1 1 1 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Israel 1 0 2 3 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Latvia 1 0 1 2 Thailand 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7 Colombia 0 4 1 5 India 0 2 3 5 Dominican Republic 0 3 1 4 Armenia 0 2 2 4 Azerbaijan 0 1 3 4 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 Egypt 0 0 4 4 Mexico 0 0 4 4 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3 San Marino 0 1 2 3 Argentina 0 1 1 2 Jordan 0 1 1 2 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 Finland 0 0 2 2 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 Namibia 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Ghana 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Syria 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.