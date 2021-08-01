On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021
< a min read
      

At Tokyo

Monday, Aug. 2

17 of 32 events

321 of 342 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 28 16 15 59
United States 21 24 16 61
Japan 17 6 10 33
Australia 14 4 14 32
ROC 12 21 16 49
Britain 11 10 12 33
France 6 10 7 23
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Italy 4 9 15 28
Germany 4 5 11 20
Netherlands 4 7 6 17
New Zealand 4 3 4 11
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Canada 3 4 7 14
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Croatia 3 2 2 7
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Brazil 2 3 5 10
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Spain 1 3 3 7
Cuba 1 3 2 6
Georgia 1 3 1 5
Austria 1 1 3 5
Serbia 1 1 3 5
Romania 1 3 0 4
Sweden 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Denmark 1 1 2 4
Indonesia 1 1 2 4
Jamaica 1 1 2 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Norway 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Turkey 1 0 2 3
Poland 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 5 6
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
India 0 1 1 2
Portugal 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Armenia 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1

