Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo

Monday, Aug. 2

17 of 32 events

321 of 342 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 28 16 15 59 United States 21 24 16 61 Japan 17 6 10 33 Australia 14 4 14 32 ROC 12 21 16 49 Britain 11 10 12 33 France 6 10 7 23 South Korea 6 4 9 19 Italy 4 9 15 28 Germany 4 5 11 20 Netherlands 4 7 6 17 New Zealand 4 3 4 11 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8 Canada 3 4 7 14 Switzerland 3 4 5 12 Croatia 3 2 2 7 Taiwan 2 4 4 10 Brazil 2 3 5 10 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Spain 1 3 3 7 Cuba 1 3 2 6 Georgia 1 3 1 5 Austria 1 1 3 5 Serbia 1 1 3 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Sweden 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Denmark 1 1 2 4 Indonesia 1 1 2 4 Jamaica 1 1 2 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Belgium 1 1 1 3 Norway 1 1 1 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Israel 1 0 2 3 Turkey 1 0 2 3 Poland 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Belarus 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 5 6 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Mexico 0 0 3 3 India 0 1 1 2 Portugal 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Armenia 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1

