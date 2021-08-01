Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Thomas Eshelman for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Nathan Hickey, 1B Niko Kavadas and RHP Luis Guerrero on minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 31. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Bryan Abreu from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt and SS Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Selected the contracts of LHP Reid Detmers and INF Kean Wong from Salt Lake and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daulton Jefferies from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Zavala, C Tucker Mitchell and RHP Kyle Larson on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Jose Berrios and Joakim Soria. Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Rome (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHPs Robert Stephenson and Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments. Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the IL. Optioned RHP Jose Mujica to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach McKinstry and RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Jimmie Sherfy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RF Mookie Betts from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Yefry Ramirez from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Sean Guenther from Jacksonville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Blaine Hardy from Nashville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Luis Guillorme on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated LHP Jon Lester. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Activated LF Kris Bryant.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Josiah Gray. Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

UTAH JAZZ — Waived G Matt Thomas.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Tuzar Skipper.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Rojesterman Farris.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed K Dominik Eberle.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB K.J. Costello.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TEs Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Joe Looney.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Sean Mannion. Waived QB Danny Etling.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.