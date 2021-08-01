Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Thomas Eshelman for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Nathan Hickey, 1B Niko Kavadas and RHP Luis Guerrero on minor league contracts.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 31. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Bryan Abreu from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt and SS Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Selected the contracts of LHP Reid Detmers and INF Kean Wong from Salt Lake and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daulton Jefferies from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Durham (Triple-A East).
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Zavala, C Tucker Mitchell and RHP Kyle Larson on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Jose Berrios and Joakim Soria. Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Rome (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHPs Robert Stephenson and Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments. Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the IL. Optioned RHP Jose Mujica to Albuquerque.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach McKinstry and RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Jimmie Sherfy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RF Mookie Betts from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Yefry Ramirez from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Sean Guenther from Jacksonville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Blaine Hardy from Nashville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Luis Guillorme on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated LHP Jon Lester. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Activated LF Kris Bryant.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Josiah Gray. Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (Triple-A East).
UTAH JAZZ — Waived G Matt Thomas.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Tuzar Skipper.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Rojesterman Farris.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed K Dominik Eberle.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB K.J. Costello.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TEs Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Joe Looney.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Sean Mannion. Waived QB Danny Etling.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments