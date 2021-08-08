Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 6:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7. Cleared 2B Domingo Leyba outright on waivers and assigned to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed CF Alex Verdugo on the paternity list. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF J.D. Martinez and CF Jarren Duran from the COVID-19/related IL. Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the COVID-19/related IL. Recalled RHP Luis Gill from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent 1B Chris Gittens to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Luis Gill to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after today’s game.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP James Kaprielian from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Daulton Jefferies to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Lucas Sims from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Brad Brach on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Justin Bruihl and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL. Sent 2B Gavin Lux to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Dylan File to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jose Martinez to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned SS Thairo Estrada to Sacramento. Designated RHP Aaron Sanchez for assignment.

        Read more: Sports News

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed Gs Josh Giddey and Tre Mann.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DT Xavier Williams on injured reserve. Reinstated WR Rico Gafford and OL Shaq Calhoun from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Gage Cervenka.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Lorenzo Neal. Waived S Tedric Thompson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Graham Adomitis. Waived WR Gary Jennings with an injury designation. Signed LB Darius Leonard to a contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off waivers from Arizona.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Nick Keiser on the reserve/retired list. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived T Cole Boozer.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Named Desiree Reed-Francois director of intercollegiate athletics.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise