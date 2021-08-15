Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad and RHP Konner Wade from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and signed to minor league contracts. Transferred LHP Bruce Zimmerman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk. Designated RHP Adam Plutko for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed INF Travis Shaw off waivers from Milwaukee. Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the COVID-19 related IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Leury Garcia on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchinson Toledo (Triple-A East) and signed to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez to Somerset (Double-A East) on a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Luis Severino from rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LF Chad Pinder to Las Vegas (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the restricted list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Merrill Kelly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen and LHP Miguel Aguilar from Reno (Triple-A West).
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned CF Nick Senzel to Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP David Hess for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to Nashville (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP John Curtiss from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated LF Ben Gamel from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Shea Bryse Wilson and LF Anthony Alford on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Indianapolis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from the IL. Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Sacramento and placed on the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 12. Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Rochester (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Marquel Harrell, Caleb Benenoch and Syrus Tuitele and DL Eli Ankou and LB Mike Bell.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Alex Brown.
MINNEOSTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Turner Bernard and DE Jordan Brailford.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Cameron Kinley, TE De’Quan Hampton and WR Josh Pearson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released TE Gabe Holmes. Placed LB B.J. Bellon on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers from Philadelphia.
