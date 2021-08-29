On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 5:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated LHP Matthew Boyd from the 60-day IL. Optioned CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 26.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Richard Lovelady on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent SS Gleyber Torres to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Added RHP A.J. Alexy to the taxi squad.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Jarrod Dyson. Placed INF Santiago Espinal on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released C Bryan Holaday. Recalled 2B Andrew Young from Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Ian Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Sean Reid-Foley to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 2B Nick Maton from Lehigh (Triple-A East). Placed SS Didi Gregorious on the paternity list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated IF Brandon Belt from the bereavement list. Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Tyler Chatwood for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Harrison Smith to a contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel and LB Rashad Smith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released DE John Simon and DB Clayton Geathers. Waived DL Freedom Akinmoladun, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed RB Brian Hill on injured reserve. Placed C Ben Jones on the COVID-19 list.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired D Abby Dahlkemper from North Carolina in exchange for $25,000 in allocation money and additional performance-based incentives.

