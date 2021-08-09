Trending:
Taillon, Yankees to take on Hernandez, Royals

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (61-50, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +151, Yankees -177; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and New York will play on Monday.

The Royals are 28-25 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .277.

The Yankees are 29-25 on the road. New York has slugged .391 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .503.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-1. Jameson Taillon recorded his second victory and Judge went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Brad Keller registered his eighth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 117 hits and has 54 RBIs.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 26 home runs and is batting .216.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

