Sports News

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .198
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
M.Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Mateo ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 11 9 1 10
Arozarena lf 5 2 4 0 0 1 .280
Cruz dh 4 2 2 5 0 2 .273
a-Mejía ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
W.Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Margot rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .254
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233
Zunino c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .215
Luplow 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .243
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 4 2
Tampa Bay 000 352 00x_10 11 0

a-popped out for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Mateo (2), Urías (10). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Arozarena (24), Margot (12), Lowe (20). HR_Zunino (26), off Means; Cruz (25), off Means; Cruz (26), off Scott. RBIs_Margot (49), Zunino 2 (48), Cruz 5 (66), Lowe (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, M.Franco, Stewart); Tampa Bay 1 (Cruz). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Díaz.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 5-5 4 8 7 4 0 7 92 3.44
Diplán 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 0.00
Scott 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 20 4.15
Wade 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 10.13
Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.77
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 4 1 0 0 1 3 56 3.30
Conley 1 0 0 0 0 0 24 0.00
Ellis, W, 1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7 62 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 1-1, Wells 1-0. WP_Diplán, Ellis.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:55. A_4,795 (25,000).

