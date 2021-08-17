Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .198 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 M.Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Mateo ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .333

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 11 9 1 10 Arozarena lf 5 2 4 0 0 1 .280 Cruz dh 4 2 2 5 0 2 .273 a-Mejía ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 W.Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Margot rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .254 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233 Zunino c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .215 Luplow 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217

Baltimore 000 000 000_0 4 2 Tampa Bay 000 352 00x_10 11 0

a-popped out for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Mateo (2), Urías (10). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Arozarena (24), Margot (12), Lowe (20). HR_Zunino (26), off Means; Cruz (25), off Means; Cruz (26), off Scott. RBIs_Margot (49), Zunino 2 (48), Cruz 5 (66), Lowe (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, M.Franco, Stewart); Tampa Bay 1 (Cruz). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Díaz.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 5-5 4 8 7 4 0 7 92 3.44 Diplán 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 0.00 Scott 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 20 4.15 Wade 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 10.13 Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.77

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 4 1 0 0 1 3 56 3.30 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 0 24 0.00 Ellis, W, 1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7 62 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 1-1, Wells 1-0. WP_Diplán, Ellis.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:55. A_4,795 (25,000).

