Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|M.Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|9
|1
|10
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.273
|a-Mejía ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|W.Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Luplow 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|352
|00x_10
|11
|0
a-popped out for Cruz in the 8th.
E_Mateo (2), Urías (10). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Arozarena (24), Margot (12), Lowe (20). HR_Zunino (26), off Means; Cruz (25), off Means; Cruz (26), off Scott. RBIs_Margot (49), Zunino 2 (48), Cruz 5 (66), Lowe (69).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, M.Franco, Stewart); Tampa Bay 1 (Cruz). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Díaz.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 5-5
|4
|
|8
|7
|4
|0
|7
|92
|3.44
|Diplán
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Scott
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.15
|Wade
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|10.13
|Wells
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.77
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|56
|3.30
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|0.00
|Ellis, W, 1-0
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|62
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 1-1, Wells 1-0. WP_Diplán, Ellis.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:55. A_4,795 (25,000).
