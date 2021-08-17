Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|9
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Luplow 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|352
|00x
|—
|10
E_Mateo (2), Urías (10). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Arozarena (24), Margot (12), Lowe (20). HR_Zunino (26), Cruz 2 (26).
|Baltimore
|Means L,5-5
|4
|
|8
|7
|4
|0
|7
|Diplán
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wade
1
2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wells
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Rasmussen
|4
4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Conley
|1
1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis W,1-0
|4
4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
Means pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
WP_Diplán, Ellis.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:55. A_4,795 (25,000).
