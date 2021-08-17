Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 37 10 11 9
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 2 4 0
Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 2 2 5
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Mejía ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Franco ss 4 1 1 0
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 2 1 1
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
M.Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 2
Mateo ss 3 0 2 0 Luplow 1b 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 352 00x 10

E_Mateo (2), Urías (10). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Arozarena (24), Margot (12), Lowe (20). HR_Zunino (26), Cruz 2 (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means L,5-5 4 8 7 4 0 7
Diplán 1 1 1 0 0 1
Scott 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Wade 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 4 1 0 0 1 3
Conley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ellis W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7

Means pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Diplán, Ellis.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:55. A_4,795 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti