Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 37 10 11 9 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 2 4 0 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 2 2 5 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Mejía ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Franco ss 4 1 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 2 1 1 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 M.Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 2 Mateo ss 3 0 2 0 Luplow 1b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 000 352 00x — 10

E_Mateo (2), Urías (10). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Arozarena (24), Margot (12), Lowe (20). HR_Zunino (26), Cruz 2 (26).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means L,5-5 4 8 7 4 0 7 Diplán 1 1 1 0 0 1 Scott 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Wade 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Wells 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 4 1 0 0 1 3 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ellis W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7

Means pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Diplán, Ellis.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:55. A_4,795 (25,000).

