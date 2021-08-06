Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|8
|5
|10
|
|Luplow lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Cruz dh
|6
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.205
|W.Franco ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.241
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|1-Phillips pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.233
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|1
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Mateo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Urías 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Severino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|M.Franco 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.143
|Tampa Bay
|020
|003
|050_10
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|121
|010
|010_6
|15
|2
1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.
E_Means (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Luplow (1), Zunino (8), Díaz (13), Cruz (1), M.Franco (21), Martin (1), Mancini 2 (25). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Cruz (3), off Greene; Severino (9), off Yarbrough; Hays (12), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Cruz 5 (8), W.Franco 2 (16), Margot (46), Mountcastle (63), Severino (29), Martin 2 (2), Hays (39), Mateo (1). SB_Mullins (21). CS_Mountcastle (3). SF_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe, Choi 2, Phillips); Baltimore 6 (Mullins, Santander 2, Urías 2, Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 15; Baltimore 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Cruz, Lowe, Mullins.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|97
|4.76
|Rasmussen, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|53
|4.09
|Kittredge, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.38
|Head
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.35
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|5
|
|8
|2
|1
|1
|5
|94
|2.79
|Greene, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|22
|14.73
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.83
|Fry, L, 4-4
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|13
|4.29
|Tate
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|4.50
|Diplán
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-0, Tate 3-3, Diplán 2-0. WP_Fry, Tate.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:47. A_11,320 (45,971).
