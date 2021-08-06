Trending:
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 11:09 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 10 14 8 5 10
Luplow lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .500
Mejía c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Cruz dh 6 2 2 5 0 1 .205
W.Franco ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .250
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .254
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Margot rf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .253
Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .241
Zunino c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .197
1-Phillips pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .204
Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 0 2 1 .233
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 15 6 1 6
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .321
Hays lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .236
Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .259
Mountcastle 1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Mateo 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Urías 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Santander rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Severino c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .238
M.Franco 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .216
Martin ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .143
Tampa Bay 020 003 050_10 14 0
Baltimore 121 010 010_6 15 2

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Means (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Luplow (1), Zunino (8), Díaz (13), Cruz (1), M.Franco (21), Martin (1), Mancini 2 (25). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Cruz (3), off Greene; Severino (9), off Yarbrough; Hays (12), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Cruz 5 (8), W.Franco 2 (16), Margot (46), Mountcastle (63), Severino (29), Martin 2 (2), Hays (39), Mateo (1). SB_Mullins (21). CS_Mountcastle (3). SF_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe, Choi 2, Phillips); Baltimore 6 (Mullins, Santander 2, Urías 2, Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 15; Baltimore 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Lowe, Mullins.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 5 9 5 5 0 4 97 4.76
Rasmussen, W, 1-0 2 1-3 5 1 1 1 1 53 4.09
Kittredge, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.38
Head 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.35
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 5 8 2 1 1 5 94 2.79
Greene, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 22 14.73
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.83
Fry, L, 4-4 0 1 3 3 2 0 13 4.29
Tate 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 19 4.50
Diplán 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-0, Tate 3-3, Diplán 2-0. WP_Fry, Tate.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:47. A_11,320 (45,971).

