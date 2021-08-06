Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|
|Luplow lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|6
|2
|2
|5
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|W.Franco ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Franco 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Phillips pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|020
|003
|050
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|121
|010
|010
|—
|6
E_Means (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Luplow (1), Zunino (8), Díaz (13), Cruz (1), M.Franco (21), Martin (1), Mancini 2 (25). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Cruz (3), Severino (9), Hays (12). SB_Mullins (21). SF_Martin (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Rasmussen W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kittredge H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Head
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|5
|
|8
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Greene BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry L,4-4
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Tate
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Diplán
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Fry, Tate.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:47. A_11,320 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments