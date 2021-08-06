Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 14 8 Totals 40 6 15 6 Luplow lf 4 2 2 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 Mejía c 1 0 0 0 Hays lf 5 1 1 1 Cruz dh 6 2 2 5 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 W.Franco ss 5 1 2 2 Mountcastle 1b 1 0 1 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Mateo 3b 4 0 2 1 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 Urías 2b 5 0 1 0 Margot rf 4 1 3 1 Santander rf 5 1 1 0 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 3 1 Zunino c 4 1 2 0 M.Franco 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 Phillips pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Martin ss 3 0 1 2 Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 0

Tampa Bay 020 003 050 — 10 Baltimore 121 010 010 — 6

E_Means (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 9. 2B_Luplow (1), Zunino (8), Díaz (13), Cruz (1), M.Franco (21), Martin (1), Mancini 2 (25). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Cruz (3), Severino (9), Hays (12). SB_Mullins (21). SF_Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 5 9 5 5 0 4 Rasmussen W,1-0 2 1-3 5 1 1 1 1 Kittredge H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Head 1 1 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Means 5 8 2 1 1 5 Greene BS,0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fry L,4-4 0 1 3 3 2 0 Tate 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Diplán 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Fry, Tate.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:47. A_11,320 (45,971).

