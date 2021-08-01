Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Araúz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Plawecki dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Verdugo (21). HR_Renfroe (16), Lowe (23). SB_Margot (10).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,8-5
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,5-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Rasmussen H,1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Sherriff H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler S,1-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Pivetta, Robles, Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:51. A_17,816 (25,000).
