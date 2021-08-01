Trending:
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 8 1 Totals 29 3 7 3
Hernández 2b 5 0 3 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 2
Araúz pr 0 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Martinez lf 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 1 2 0
Verdugo cf 3 1 1 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 1
Plawecki dh 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 1 0 0
Duran ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 000 100 100 2
Tampa Bay 002 010 00x 3

DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Verdugo (21). HR_Renfroe (16), Lowe (23). SB_Margot (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,8-5 4 2-3 3 3 3 1 6
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Whitlock 2 3 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,5-4 6 4 1 1 2 7
Rasmussen H,1 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Sherriff H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler S,1-3 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Pivetta, Robles, Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:51. A_17,816 (25,000).

