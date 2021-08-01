Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|4
|10
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|1-Araúz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Martinez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Plawecki dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|a-Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Boston
|000
|100
|100_2
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|010
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Dalbec in the 9th.
1-ran for Hernández in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Verdugo (21). HR_Renfroe (16), off McClanahan; Lowe (23), off Pivetta. RBIs_Renfroe (57), Lowe 2 (54), Margot (45). SB_Margot (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Martinez 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Zunino). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Plawecki, Margot. GIDP_Devers, Choi.
DP_Boston 1 (Dalbec, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Franco, Choi).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 8-5
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|76
|4.57
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.19
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Whitlock
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|1.21
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 5-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|88
|3.74
|Rasmussen, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|4.12
|Sherriff, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.14
|Wisler, S, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Sherriff 1-0. WP_Pivetta, Robles, Rasmussen. PB_Zunino (7).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:51. A_17,816 (25,000).
