Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 10:18 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 1 4 10
Hernández 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .251
1-Araúz pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .288
Martinez lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .307
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Verdugo cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .271
Plawecki dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214
a-Duran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 7 3 1 6
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .224
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Franco ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Margot rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Zunino c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .192
Boston 000 100 100_2 8 0
Tampa Bay 002 010 00x_3 7 0

a-struck out for Dalbec in the 9th.

1-ran for Hernández in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Verdugo (21). HR_Renfroe (16), off McClanahan; Lowe (23), off Pivetta. RBIs_Renfroe (57), Lowe 2 (54), Margot (45). SB_Margot (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Martinez 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Zunino). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Plawecki, Margot. GIDP_Devers, Choi.

DP_Boston 1 (Dalbec, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Franco, Choi).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 8-5 4 2-3 3 3 3 1 6 76 4.57
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.19
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Whitlock 2 3 0 0 0 0 27 1.21
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 5-4 6 4 1 1 2 7 88 3.74
Rasmussen, H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 34 4.12
Sherriff, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.14
Wisler, S, 1-3 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Sherriff 1-0. WP_Pivetta, Robles, Rasmussen. PB_Zunino (7).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:51. A_17,816 (25,000).

Sports News

