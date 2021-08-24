Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 1 12 Arozarena rf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Cruz 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .275 Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .235 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wendle 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Rasmussen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Phillips rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .218

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .218 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 b-Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Jankowski cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Suárez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Tampa Bay 000 100 020_3 9 0 Philadelphia 000 100 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Neris in the 7th. b-popped out for Torreyes in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cruz (16), Miller (7). RBIs_Lowe (75), Cruz 2 (69), Miller (34). SB_Phillips (13). S_Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Margot, Lowe, Phillips); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Franco, Díaz, Zunino, Herrera. GIDP_Margot, Díaz.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Torreyes, Segura, Miller; Gregorius, Segura, Miller).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 5 4 1 1 1 1 58 3.09 Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 1.42 Chargois, W, 3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.50 Kittredge, S, 3-3 2 1 0 0 0 4 26 1.37

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 7 99 1.46 Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.69 Bradley, L, 7-2 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 3.12 Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.64

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_23,402 (42,792).

