Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|1
|12
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Cruz 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Rasmussen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phillips rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|
|Herrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|b-Hoskins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Suárez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|020_3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Neris in the 7th. b-popped out for Torreyes in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cruz (16), Miller (7). RBIs_Lowe (75), Cruz 2 (69), Miller (34). SB_Phillips (13). S_Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Margot, Lowe, Phillips); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Franco, Díaz, Zunino, Herrera. GIDP_Margot, Díaz.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Torreyes, Segura, Miller; Gregorius, Segura, Miller).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|58
|3.09
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.42
|Chargois, W, 3-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.50
|Kittredge, S, 3-3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|1.37
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|99
|1.46
|Neris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.69
|Bradley, L, 7-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|3.12
|Hammer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.64
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Arozarena).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:57. A_23,402 (42,792).
