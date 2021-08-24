Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:21 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 1 12
Arozarena rf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Cruz 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .275
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .235
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209
Rasmussen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8
Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215
Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .218
Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
b-Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Jankowski cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Suárez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 000 100 020_3 9 0
Philadelphia 000 100 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Neris in the 7th. b-popped out for Torreyes in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cruz (16), Miller (7). RBIs_Lowe (75), Cruz 2 (69), Miller (34). SB_Phillips (13). S_Suárez.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Margot, Lowe, Phillips); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Franco, Díaz, Zunino, Herrera. GIDP_Margot, Díaz.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Torreyes, Segura, Miller; Gregorius, Segura, Miller).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 5 4 1 1 1 1 58 3.09
Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 1.42
Chargois, W, 3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.50
Kittredge, S, 3-3 2 1 0 0 0 4 26 1.37
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 7 99 1.46
Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.69
Bradley, L, 7-2 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 3.12
Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.64

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_23,402 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore