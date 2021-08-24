Trending:
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:21 pm
Tampa Bay Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 1 6 1
Arozarena rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0
Cruz 1b 4 0 3 2 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 1 0
Franco ss 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0
Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 3 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 1 0 1 0 Suárez p 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Rasmussen p 2 0 0 0 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Phillips rf 2 1 1 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 020 3
Philadelphia 000 100 000 1

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cruz (16), Miller (7). SB_Phillips (13). S_Suárez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 5 4 1 1 1 1
Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Chargois W,3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge S,3-3 2 1 0 0 0 4
Philadelphia
Suárez 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 7
Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley L,7-2 1 2 2 2 0 2
Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bradley (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_23,402 (42,792).

