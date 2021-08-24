Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rasmussen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cruz (16), Miller (7). SB_Phillips (13). S_Suárez (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois W,3-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge S,3-3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Neris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley L,7-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hammer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Bradley (Arozarena).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:57. A_23,402 (42,792).
