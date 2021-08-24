Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 1 6 1 Arozarena rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 Cruz 1b 4 0 3 2 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 1 0 1 0 Suárez p 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Rasmussen p 2 0 0 0 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 1 1 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 100 020 — 3 Philadelphia 000 100 000 — 1

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cruz (16), Miller (7). SB_Phillips (13). S_Suárez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 5 4 1 1 1 1 Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Chargois W,3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge S,3-3 2 1 0 0 0 4

Philadelphia Suárez 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 7 Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley L,7-2 1 2 2 2 0 2 Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bradley (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_23,402 (42,792).

