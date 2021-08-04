Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 2 1 12 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .269 Haniger rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .265 France 3b-1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Seager dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .218 Toro 2b-3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .429 Torrens 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214 a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .128 Moore lf-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .186 b-Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 5 4 4 9 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .249 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .268 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .192 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205

Seattle 001 001 010_3 7 0 Tampa Bay 003 001 00x_4 5 0

a-struck out for Torrens in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (24), Lowe (17), Arozarena (20). 3B_Haniger (2), Arozarena (2). HR_Zunino (21), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Crawford (34), Seager (67), Arozarena 2 (52), Wendle (37), Zunino (40). SB_Moore (17). SF_Seager, Wendle.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Toro); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Wendle). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 5-3 5 4 3 3 4 6 86 4.14 Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 2.41 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.98 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.77

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fleming, W, 9-5 5 5 2 2 0 6 75 4.12 Chargois, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 Wisler, H, 6 2 2 1 1 0 4 32 2.13 Sherriff, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.82

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1. WP_Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_9,701 (25,000).

