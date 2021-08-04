Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|1
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|France 3b-1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Seager dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Toro 2b-3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Torrens 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Moore lf-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|b-Bauers ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|4
|9
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.249
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.192
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Seattle
|001
|001
|010_3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|001
|00x_4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Torrens in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (24), Lowe (17), Arozarena (20). 3B_Haniger (2), Arozarena (2). HR_Zunino (21), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Crawford (34), Seager (67), Arozarena 2 (52), Wendle (37), Zunino (40). SB_Moore (17). SF_Seager, Wendle.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Toro); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Wendle). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 5-3
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|86
|4.14
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.41
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.98
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.77
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming, W, 9-5
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|75
|4.12
|Chargois, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Wisler, H, 6
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|32
|2.13
|Sherriff, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1. WP_Wisler.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:39. A_9,701 (25,000).
