Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 4:07 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 2 1 12
Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .269
Haniger rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .265
France 3b-1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Seager dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .218
Toro 2b-3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .429
Torrens 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214
a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .128
Moore lf-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .186
b-Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 5 4 4 9
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219
Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .249
Arozarena lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .268
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .192
Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Seattle 001 001 010_3 7 0
Tampa Bay 003 001 00x_4 5 0

a-struck out for Torrens in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (24), Lowe (17), Arozarena (20). 3B_Haniger (2), Arozarena (2). HR_Zunino (21), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Crawford (34), Seager (67), Arozarena 2 (52), Wendle (37), Zunino (40). SB_Moore (17). SF_Seager, Wendle.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Toro); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Wendle). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 5-3 5 4 3 3 4 6 86 4.14
Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 2.41
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.98
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.77
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fleming, W, 9-5 5 5 2 2 0 6 75 4.12
Chargois, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Wisler, H, 6 2 2 1 1 0 4 32 2.13
Sherriff, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.82

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1. WP_Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_9,701 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

