Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|5
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|300
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
E_Franco (9). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Severino (13). HR_Zunino (27), Hays (14), Mullins (23).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,9-4
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Mazza S,1-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey L,6-14
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Diplán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_McClanahan (Urías), Scott (Margot), Mazza (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:25. A_7,155 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments