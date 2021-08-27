On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:52 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 6 5 6 Totals 36 3 10 3
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 2 1
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0
Franco ss 3 1 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0
Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 3 0 1 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 2
Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 Urías ss 3 0 2 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 4 0 1 0
Margot rf 3 1 1 2 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 3
Tampa Bay 300 000 300 6
Baltimore 000 200 001 3

E_Franco (9). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Severino (13). HR_Zunino (27), Hays (14), Mullins (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,9-4 6 8 2 2 0 4
Mazza S,1-1 3 2 1 1 0 1
Baltimore
Harvey L,6-14 6 4 3 3 1 4
Scott 1 1 3 3 1 0
Diplán 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_McClanahan (Urías), Scott (Margot), Mazza (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:25. A_7,155 (45,971).

