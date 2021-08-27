Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 6 5 6 Totals 36 3 10 3 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 Franco ss 3 1 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 2 Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 Urías ss 3 0 2 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 4 0 1 0 Margot rf 3 1 1 2 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 3

Tampa Bay 300 000 300 — 6 Baltimore 000 200 001 — 3

E_Franco (9). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Severino (13). HR_Zunino (27), Hays (14), Mullins (23).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay McClanahan W,9-4 6 8 2 2 0 4 Mazza S,1-1 3 2 1 1 0 1

Baltimore Harvey L,6-14 6 4 3 3 1 4 Scott 1 1 3 3 1 0 Diplán 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_McClanahan (Urías), Scott (Margot), Mazza (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:25. A_7,155 (45,971).

