Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|5
|6
|2
|5
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|0
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|300_6
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|001_3
|10
|0
E_Franco (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Severino (13). HR_Zunino (27), off Scott; Hays (14), off McClanahan; Mullins (23), off Mazza. RBIs_Díaz (42), Margot 2 (53), Zunino 3 (51), Hays 2 (47), Mullins (46).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Severino 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 3.
GIDP_Urías, Severino.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz; Wendle, Lowe, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 9-4
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|78
|3.59
|Mazza, S, 1-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|4.97
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 6-14
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|87
|6.18
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|26
|4.31
|Diplán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.51
HBP_McClanahan (Urías), Scott (Margot), Mazza (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:25. A_7,155 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments