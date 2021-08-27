On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:52 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 5 6 2 5
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Franco ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .270
Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Margot rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .255
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240
Zunino c 3 1 1 3 0 0 .211
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 0 5
Mullins cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .308
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Hays lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .243
Urías ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Tampa Bay 300 000 300_6 5 1
Baltimore 000 200 001_3 10 0

E_Franco (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Severino (13). HR_Zunino (27), off Scott; Hays (14), off McClanahan; Mullins (23), off Mazza. RBIs_Díaz (42), Margot 2 (53), Zunino 3 (51), Hays 2 (47), Mullins (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Severino 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 3.

GIDP_Urías, Severino.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz; Wendle, Lowe, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 9-4 6 8 2 2 0 4 78 3.59
Mazza, S, 1-1 3 2 1 1 0 1 39 4.97
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 6-14 6 4 3 3 1 4 87 6.18
Scott 1 1 3 3 1 0 26 4.31
Diplán 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.51

HBP_McClanahan (Urías), Scott (Margot), Mazza (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:25. A_7,155 (45,971).

