Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 5 6 2 5 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Franco ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .270 Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Margot rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Zunino c 3 1 1 3 0 0 .211

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 0 5 Mullins cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Hays lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .243 Urías ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206

Tampa Bay 300 000 300_6 5 1 Baltimore 000 200 001_3 10 0

E_Franco (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 8. 2B_Severino (13). HR_Zunino (27), off Scott; Hays (14), off McClanahan; Mullins (23), off Mazza. RBIs_Díaz (42), Margot 2 (53), Zunino 3 (51), Hays 2 (47), Mullins (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Severino 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 3.

GIDP_Urías, Severino.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz; Wendle, Lowe, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 9-4 6 8 2 2 0 4 78 3.59 Mazza, S, 1-1 3 2 1 1 0 1 39 4.97

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 6-14 6 4 3 3 1 4 87 6.18 Scott 1 1 3 3 1 0 26 4.31 Diplán 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.51

HBP_McClanahan (Urías), Scott (Margot), Mazza (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:25. A_7,155 (45,971).

