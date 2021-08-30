Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.326
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|7
|8
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.235
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.206
|Boston
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|101
|101
|02x_6
|8
|0
E_Devers (19). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kiermaier (16), Díaz (15), Cruz (18). HR_Dalbec (18), off Patiño; Lowe (31), off Pivetta. RBIs_Dalbec (61), Lowe 2 (78), Meadows (92), Cruz (71), Franco 2 (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Tampa Bay 5 (Zunino, Cruz, Margot, Díaz 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Vázquez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Lowe, Díaz).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 9-7
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|5
|6
|108
|4.67
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.43
|Espinal
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|36
|9.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño, W, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|102
|4.24
|Feyereisen, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.28
|Fairbanks, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.38
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-1, Feyereisen 1-0. IBB_off Pivetta (Wendle). WP_Pivetta(2).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:20. A_6,753 (25,000).
