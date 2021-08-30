Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 2 10 Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .326 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Martinez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .238 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Muñoz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 6 7 8 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 2 0 .235 Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Franco ss 5 0 1 2 0 0 .272 Meadows lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .258 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .246 Zunino c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .206

Boston 010 000 000_1 6 1 Tampa Bay 101 101 02x_6 8 0

E_Devers (19). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kiermaier (16), Díaz (15), Cruz (18). HR_Dalbec (18), off Patiño; Lowe (31), off Pivetta. RBIs_Dalbec (61), Lowe 2 (78), Meadows (92), Cruz (71), Franco 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Tampa Bay 5 (Zunino, Cruz, Margot, Díaz 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Vázquez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Lowe, Díaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 9-7 5 6 4 4 5 6 108 4.67 Robles 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.43 Espinal 2 2 2 2 1 0 36 9.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Patiño, W, 4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 102 4.24 Feyereisen, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.28 Fairbanks, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.38 Conley 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-1, Feyereisen 1-0. IBB_off Pivetta (Wendle). WP_Pivetta(2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:20. A_6,753 (25,000).

