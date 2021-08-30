Trending:
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:45 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 10
Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .326
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Martinez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .238
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Muñoz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 6 7 8
Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 2 0 .235
Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Franco ss 5 0 1 2 0 0 .272
Meadows lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .258
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Margot rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .246
Zunino c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .206
Boston 010 000 000_1 6 1
Tampa Bay 101 101 02x_6 8 0

E_Devers (19). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kiermaier (16), Díaz (15), Cruz (18). HR_Dalbec (18), off Patiño; Lowe (31), off Pivetta. RBIs_Dalbec (61), Lowe 2 (78), Meadows (92), Cruz (71), Franco 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Tampa Bay 5 (Zunino, Cruz, Margot, Díaz 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Vázquez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Lowe, Díaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 9-7 5 6 4 4 5 6 108 4.67
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.43
Espinal 2 2 2 2 1 0 36 9.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño, W, 4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 102 4.24
Feyereisen, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.28
Fairbanks, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.38
Conley 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-1, Feyereisen 1-0. IBB_off Pivetta (Wendle). WP_Pivetta(2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:20. A_6,753 (25,000).

