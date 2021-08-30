Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|101
|101
|02x
|—
|6
E_Devers (19). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kiermaier (16), Díaz (15), Cruz (18). HR_Dalbec (18), Lowe (31).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,9-7
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Espinal
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño W,4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Feyereisen H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pivetta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Pivetta(2).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:20. A_6,753 (25,000).
