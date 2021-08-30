Trending:
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 6 8 6
Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 5 1 1 1
Martinez lf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 5 0 1 2
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 5 0 1 1
Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Duran cf 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 0
Muñoz 2b 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 1 0 0
Boston 010 000 000 1
Tampa Bay 101 101 02x 6

E_Devers (19). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kiermaier (16), Díaz (15), Cruz (18). HR_Dalbec (18), Lowe (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,9-7 5 6 4 4 5 6
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 2
Espinal 2 2 2 2 1 0
Tampa Bay
Patiño W,4-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5
Feyereisen H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks H,11 1 0 0 0 0 3
Conley 1 0 0 0 1 0

Pivetta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Pivetta(2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:20. A_6,753 (25,000).

