Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 11 6 Totals 34 4 9 3 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 1 0 0 Franco ss 5 2 3 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 5 1 2 0 Harper rf 3 1 2 2 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0 Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 Torreyes 3b 3 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Gregorius ph 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 1 2 3 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 Yarbrough p 2 0 0 0 Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 Meadows ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Margot lf 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 210 013 — 7 Philadelphia 010 020 010 — 4

E_Galvis (1), McCutchen (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Franco 2 (12), Kiermaier (15). HR_Lowe (30), Mejía (6), Harper (24), Hoskins (27).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 4 5 2 2 2 0 Armstrong 2 1 1 1 0 2 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh W,5-1 2 3 1 1 0 0

Philadelphia Wheeler L,10-9 8 10 7 5 0 10 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 2

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Wheeler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:48. A_25,552 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.