Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McHugh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yarbrough p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|013
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|010
|020
|010
|—
|4
E_Galvis (1), McCutchen (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Franco 2 (12), Kiermaier (15). HR_Lowe (30), Mejía (6), Harper (24), Hoskins (27).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh W,5-1
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,10-9
|8
|
|10
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Wheeler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:48. A_25,552 (42,792).
