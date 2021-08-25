Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 11 6 Totals 34 4 9 3
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 1 0 0
Franco ss 5 2 3 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 5 1 2 0 Harper rf 3 1 2 2
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1
McHugh p 0 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0
Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 Torreyes 3b 3 0 2 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Gregorius ph 1 0 0 0
Mejía c 4 1 2 3 Williams cf 2 0 0 0
Yarbrough p 2 0 0 0 Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0
Meadows ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Margot lf 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 210 013 7
Philadelphia 010 020 010 4

E_Galvis (1), McCutchen (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Franco 2 (12), Kiermaier (15). HR_Lowe (30), Mejía (6), Harper (24), Hoskins (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 4 5 2 2 2 0
Armstrong 2 1 1 1 0 2
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh W,5-1 2 3 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,10-9 8 10 7 5 0 10
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 2

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Wheeler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

T_2:48. A_25,552 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday