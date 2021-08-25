Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|6
|0
|12
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|McHugh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Yarbrough p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Meadows ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Margot lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|2
|3
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.293
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|c-Gregorius ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|b-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|013_7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|020
|010_4
|9
|2
a-lined out for Armstrong in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 7th. c-lined out for Torreyes in the 9th. d-flied out for Brogdon in the 9th.
E_Galvis (1), McCutchen (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Franco 2 (12), Kiermaier (15). HR_Lowe (30), off Wheeler; Mejía (6), off Wheeler; Harper (24), off Armstrong; Hoskins (27), off McHugh. RBIs_Díaz (41), Lowe (76), Arozarena (55), Mejía 3 (31), Harper 2 (54), Hoskins (71). CS_Arozarena (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Arozarena 2, Williams. GIDP_Williams, Harper.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Wendle, Díaz); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Galvis, Realmuto).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|55
|4.57
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|7.00
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.43
|McHugh, W, 5-1
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|1.43
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 10-9
|8
|
|10
|7
|5
|0
|10
|102
|2.90
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:48. A_25,552 (42,792).
