Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:11 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 11 6 0 12
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Franco ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .274
Wendle 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .272
McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .255
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Mejía c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .267
Yarbrough p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Meadows ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Margot lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 3 2 3
Segura 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .288
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Harper rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .293
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247
McCutchen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .223
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Torreyes 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .262
c-Gregorius ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .253
b-Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .148
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Tampa Bay 000 210 013_7 11 0
Philadelphia 010 020 010_4 9 2

a-lined out for Armstrong in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 7th. c-lined out for Torreyes in the 9th. d-flied out for Brogdon in the 9th.

E_Galvis (1), McCutchen (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Franco 2 (12), Kiermaier (15). HR_Lowe (30), off Wheeler; Mejía (6), off Wheeler; Harper (24), off Armstrong; Hoskins (27), off McHugh. RBIs_Díaz (41), Lowe (76), Arozarena (55), Mejía 3 (31), Harper 2 (54), Hoskins (71). CS_Arozarena (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arozarena 2, Williams. GIDP_Williams, Harper.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Wendle, Díaz); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Galvis, Realmuto).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 4 5 2 2 2 0 55 4.57
Armstrong 2 1 1 1 0 2 27 7.00
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.43
McHugh, W, 5-1 2 3 1 1 0 0 30 1.43
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 10-9 8 10 7 5 0 10 102 2.90
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:48. A_25,552 (42,792).

