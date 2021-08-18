Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:37 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 33 8 12 8
Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 3 2 1 1
Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 W.Franco ss 4 1 3 2
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
Hays rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 2
Severino dh 4 0 1 1 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0
Mateo lf-ss 4 1 1 0 Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 1 0
M.Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Choi 1b 4 0 2 2
Wynns c 4 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 1 1 0
Santander ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 2 1 0
Baltimore 200 000 110 4
Tampa Bay 200 203 01x 8

E_Urías (11). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_M.Franco (22), Mejía (11), Wendle (26), W.Franco (7), Kiermaier (14), Meadows (26). HR_Mullins (21), Mountcastle (20). SB_Hays (3), Lowe (6). SF_Cruz (8), Meadows (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins L,2-5 4 8 4 4 2 2
Scott 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fry 0 0 3 1 2 0
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0
Valdez 2 3 1 1 1 2
Tampa Bay
Head 1 3 2 2 0 3
Yarbrough W,7-4 5 1 0 0 0 3
Kittredge 1 3 1 1 0 1
Armstrong 2 1 1 1 0 1

Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:09. A_6,673 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

