Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Franco ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hays rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo lf-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|110
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|200
|203
|01x
|—
|8
E_Urías (11). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_M.Franco (22), Mejía (11), Wendle (26), W.Franco (7), Kiermaier (14), Meadows (26). HR_Mullins (21), Mountcastle (20). SB_Hays (3), Lowe (6). SF_Cruz (8), Meadows (6).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins L,2-5
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fry
|0
|
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Head
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Yarbrough W,7-4
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kittredge
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:09. A_6,673 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments