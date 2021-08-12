Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 7:25 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 9 7 5 11
Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .228
Franco ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .242
Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .188
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Wendle 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .277
Díaz 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .254
B.Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .211
a-Margot ph-rf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .257
Kiermaier cf 3 2 3 0 1 0 .242
Zunino c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .204
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 3 11
Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .249
Duran cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .190
Tampa Bay 001 003 040_8 9 0
Boston 000 100 000_1 2 1

a-walked for B.Phillips in the 6th.

E_Plawecki (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3. 2B_Cruz (3), Kiermaier (13), Devers (31). 3B_Wendle (3). HR_Franco (5), off Houck; Zunino (23), off Rios. RBIs_Lowe (65), Franco 2 (22), Margot (47), Zunino 3 (44), Devers (85). SF_Lowe, Margot.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino 2); Boston 1 (Martinez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Boston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 4 1 1 1 2 4 50 3.81
McHugh, W, 4-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 1.41
Chargois, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.23
Sherriff 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.76
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houck, L, 0-3 5 6 4 3 0 8 89 2.93
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 3.23
Robles 1 0 0 0 3 1 20 10.38
Davis 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 9 7.71
Rios 2 2 2 2 0 0 23 3.70

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Robles 2-1, Davis 1-0, Rios 2-2. IBB_off Taylor (Díaz), off Robles (Kiermaier), off Davis (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Joe West; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:59. A_26,803 (37,755).

Sports News

