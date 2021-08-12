Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|5
|11
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|B.Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|a-Margot ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.204
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|
|Hernández 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.249
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Tampa Bay
|001
|003
|040_8
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|000_1
|2
|1
a-walked for B.Phillips in the 6th.
E_Plawecki (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3. 2B_Cruz (3), Kiermaier (13), Devers (31). 3B_Wendle (3). HR_Franco (5), off Houck; Zunino (23), off Rios. RBIs_Lowe (65), Franco 2 (22), Margot (47), Zunino 3 (44), Devers (85). SF_Lowe, Margot.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino 2); Boston 1 (Martinez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Boston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|50
|3.81
|McHugh, W, 4-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|1.41
|Chargois, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.23
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.76
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 0-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|0
|8
|89
|2.93
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.23
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|10.38
|Davis
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|9
|7.71
|Rios
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|3.70
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Robles 2-1, Davis 1-0, Rios 2-2. IBB_off Taylor (Díaz), off Robles (Kiermaier), off Davis (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Joe West; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:59. A_26,803 (37,755).
