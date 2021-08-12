Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 7:25 pm
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 9 7 Totals 28 1 2 1
Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0
Franco ss 5 1 1 2 Duran cf 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1
Wendle 3b 5 1 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 2 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
B.Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0
Margot ph-rf 0 0 0 1 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 2 3 0 Cordero lf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 1 1 3
Tampa Bay 001 003 040 8
Boston 000 100 000 1

E_Plawecki (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3. 2B_Cruz (3), Kiermaier (13), Devers (31). 3B_Wendle (3). HR_Franco (5), Zunino (23). SF_Lowe (2), Margot (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 4 1 1 1 2 4
McHugh W,4-1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Chargois H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sherriff 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boston
Houck L,0-3 5 6 4 3 0 8
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 3 1
Davis 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Rios 2 2 2 2 0 0

Houck pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Joe West; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:59. A_26,803 (37,755).

