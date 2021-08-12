Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|003
|040
|—
|8
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Plawecki (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3. 2B_Cruz (3), Kiermaier (13), Devers (31). 3B_Wendle (3). HR_Franco (5), Zunino (23). SF_Lowe (2), Margot (3).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|McHugh W,4-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chargois H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck L,0-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Davis
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rios
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Houck pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Joe West; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:59. A_26,803 (37,755).
