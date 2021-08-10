Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 11 5 7 14
Arozarena rf-lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .271
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .193
Franco ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .241
Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .252
Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .239
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Luplow 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Mejía c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .264
Margot cf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .257
Lowe 2b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .227
Zunino c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .200
a-Choi ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .243
1-Wendle pr-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 12
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Duran cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .213
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .305
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .285
Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .287
Plawecki dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .313
2-Dalbec pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .251
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Cordero 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Tampa Bay 001 001 204_8 11 0
Boston 010 300 000_4 9 1

a-doubled for Zunino in the 7th.

1-ran for Choi in the 7th. 2-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 7. 2B_Zunino (9), Lowe (19), Choi (9), Arozarena (21), Renfroe (22). HR_Lowe (25), off Rodríguez; Devers (28), off Patiño; Renfroe (19), off Patiño. RBIs_Lowe 2 (63), Franco (19), Choi 2 (33), Devers (83), Renfroe 3 (63).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Meadows, Franco, Wendle 3); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Martinez 2, Devers). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 13; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Duran. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Luplow).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño 6 6 4 4 3 7 103 4.64
Kittredge, W, 8-1 2 3 0 0 0 5 29 1.33
Head 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.29
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 8 82 5.24
Sawamura, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.00
Whitlock, BS, 1-3 1 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 37 1.46
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.29
Barnes, L, 6-5 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 27 3.52
Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 5 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Pérez 1-1. IBB_off Patiño (Devers), off Pérez (Margot).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:28. A_28,356 (37,755).

