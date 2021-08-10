Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|5
|7
|14
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Díaz 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.227
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|1-Wendle pr-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|12
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Plawecki dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|2-Dalbec pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.251
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Tampa Bay
|001
|001
|204_8
|11
|0
|Boston
|010
|300
|000_4
|9
|1
a-doubled for Zunino in the 7th.
1-ran for Choi in the 7th. 2-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.
E_Renfroe (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 7. 2B_Zunino (9), Lowe (19), Choi (9), Arozarena (21), Renfroe (22). HR_Lowe (25), off Rodríguez; Devers (28), off Patiño; Renfroe (19), off Patiño. RBIs_Lowe 2 (63), Franco (19), Choi 2 (33), Devers (83), Renfroe 3 (63).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Meadows, Franco, Wendle 3); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Martinez 2, Devers). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 13; Boston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Arozarena, Duran. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Luplow).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|103
|4.64
|Kittredge, W, 8-1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|29
|1.33
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.29
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|82
|5.24
|Sawamura, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.00
|Whitlock, BS, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|37
|1.46
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.29
|Barnes, L, 6-5
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|27
|3.52
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Pérez 1-1. IBB_off Patiño (Devers), off Pérez (Margot).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:28. A_28,356 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments