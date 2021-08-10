Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 11 5 Totals 35 4 9 4 Arozarena rf-lf 4 1 2 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Duran cf 5 0 2 0 Franco ss 4 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Plawecki dh 3 1 1 0 Luplow 1b 3 0 0 0 Dalbec pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Mejía c 2 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 3 Margot cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 2 3 2 Cordero 1b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 1 1 0 Choi ph 1 0 1 2 Wendle pr-3b 2 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 001 001 204 — 8 Boston 010 300 000 — 4

E_Renfroe (7). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 7. 2B_Zunino (9), Lowe (19), Choi (9), Arozarena (21), Renfroe (22). HR_Lowe (25), Devers (28), Renfroe (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Patiño 6 6 4 4 3 7 Kittredge W,8-1 2 3 0 0 0 5 Head 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Rodríguez 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 8 Sawamura H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Whitlock BS,1-3 1 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Barnes L,6-5 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:28. A_28,356 (37,755).

