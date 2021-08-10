Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wendle pr-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|001
|204
|—
|8
|Boston
|010
|300
|000
|—
|4
E_Renfroe (7). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 7. 2B_Zunino (9), Lowe (19), Choi (9), Arozarena (21), Renfroe (22). HR_Lowe (25), Devers (28), Renfroe (19).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Kittredge W,8-1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Sawamura H,9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitlock BS,1-3
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes L,6-5
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:28. A_28,356 (37,755).
