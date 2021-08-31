Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 29 8 5 6 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 2 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 Franco ss 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 1 0 1 1 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 Muñoz 2b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 3 2 1 1 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 2 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 Mejía c 2 1 1 1 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Araúz 2b-ss 3 1 0 0

Boston 100 001 012 — 5 Tampa Bay 016 001 00x — 8

E_Dalbec 2 (12), Wendle (10). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Martinez (35), Renfroe 2 (26), Díaz (16), Mejía (13). HR_Schwarber (3), Arozarena (18). SF_Mejía (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Peacock L,0-1 2 1-3 2 5 5 2 0 Gonsalves 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 Valdez 3 1 1 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Yarbrough W,8-4 6 5 2 2 0 3 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0 Enns 1 1-3 4 3 2 2 2 Kittredge S,5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Peacock (Mejía), Gonsalves (Arozarena), Valdez (Díaz). WP_Gonsalves(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:08. A_6,868 (25,000).

