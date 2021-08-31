Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|8
|5
|6
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Araúz 2b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|100
|001
|012
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|016
|001
|00x
|—
|8
E_Dalbec 2 (12), Wendle (10). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Martinez (35), Renfroe 2 (26), Díaz (16), Mejía (13). HR_Schwarber (3), Arozarena (18). SF_Mejía (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peacock L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Gonsalves
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Valdez
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough W,8-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Enns
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Kittredge S,5-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Peacock (Mejía), Gonsalves (Arozarena), Valdez (Díaz). WP_Gonsalves(2).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:08. A_6,868 (25,000).
