Sports News

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 10:34 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 10 5 3 7
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .260
Schwarber lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .340
Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Bogaerts ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .298
Muñoz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Araúz 2b-ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .175
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 8 5 6 4 5
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .268
Franco ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .273
Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .234
Arozarena rf 3 2 1 1 0 2 .274
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Díaz 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .259
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243
Mejía c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .264
Boston 100 001 012_5 10 2
Tampa Bay 016 001 00x_8 5 1

a-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th.

E_Dalbec 2 (12), Wendle (10). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Martinez (35), Renfroe 2 (26), Díaz (16), Mejía (13). HR_Schwarber (3), off Yarbrough; Arozarena (18), off Peacock. RBIs_Bogaerts (70), Schwarber 2 (5), Devers (97), Martinez (84), Arozarena (59), Franco (33), Meadows (93), Díaz 2 (44), Mejía (32). SF_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Martinez, Renfroe 2, Verdugo, Devers); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Wendle, Franco, Lowe). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Araúz, Lowe.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 5 5 2 0 48 19.29
Gonsalves 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 53 6.75
Valdez 3 1 1 0 1 2 44 5.11
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, W, 8-4 6 5 2 2 0 3 78 4.50
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 6.98
Enns 1 1-3 4 3 2 2 2 45 6.00
Kittredge, S, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Gonsalves 2-2, Kittredge 2-0. HBP_Peacock (Mejía), Gonsalves (Arozarena), Valdez (Díaz). WP_Gonsalves(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:08. A_6,868 (25,000).

