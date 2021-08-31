Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|3
|7
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.340
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Araúz 2b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|8
|5
|6
|4
|5
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Arozarena rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Boston
|100
|001
|012_5
|10
|2
|Tampa Bay
|016
|001
|00x_8
|5
|1
a-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th.
E_Dalbec 2 (12), Wendle (10). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Martinez (35), Renfroe 2 (26), Díaz (16), Mejía (13). HR_Schwarber (3), off Yarbrough; Arozarena (18), off Peacock. RBIs_Bogaerts (70), Schwarber 2 (5), Devers (97), Martinez (84), Arozarena (59), Franco (33), Meadows (93), Díaz 2 (44), Mejía (32). SF_Mejía.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Martinez, Renfroe 2, Verdugo, Devers); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Wendle, Franco, Lowe). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Schwarber, Araúz, Lowe.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|0
|48
|19.29
|Gonsalves
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|53
|6.75
|Valdez
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|44
|5.11
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, W, 8-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|78
|4.50
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|6.98
|Enns
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|45
|6.00
|Kittredge, S, 5-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored_Gonsalves 2-2, Kittredge 2-0. HBP_Peacock (Mejía), Gonsalves (Arozarena), Valdez (Díaz). WP_Gonsalves(2).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:08. A_6,868 (25,000).
