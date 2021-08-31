Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 10 5 3 7 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .260 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .340 Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Bogaerts ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .298 Muñoz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Araúz 2b-ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .175

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 8 5 6 4 5 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .268 Franco ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .273 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .234 Arozarena rf 3 2 1 1 0 2 .274 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .259 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243 Mejía c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .264

Boston 100 001 012_5 10 2 Tampa Bay 016 001 00x_8 5 1

a-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th.

E_Dalbec 2 (12), Wendle (10). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Martinez (35), Renfroe 2 (26), Díaz (16), Mejía (13). HR_Schwarber (3), off Yarbrough; Arozarena (18), off Peacock. RBIs_Bogaerts (70), Schwarber 2 (5), Devers (97), Martinez (84), Arozarena (59), Franco (33), Meadows (93), Díaz 2 (44), Mejía (32). SF_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Martinez, Renfroe 2, Verdugo, Devers); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Wendle, Franco, Lowe). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Araúz, Lowe.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 5 5 2 0 48 19.29 Gonsalves 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 53 6.75 Valdez 3 1 1 0 1 2 44 5.11

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough, W, 8-4 6 5 2 2 0 3 78 4.50 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 6.98 Enns 1 1-3 4 3 2 2 2 45 6.00 Kittredge, S, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Gonsalves 2-2, Kittredge 2-0. HBP_Peacock (Mejía), Gonsalves (Arozarena), Valdez (Díaz). WP_Gonsalves(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:08. A_6,868 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.