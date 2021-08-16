Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|M.Franco pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mateo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|233
|10x
|—
|9
DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mateo (5), Mancini (26), Wendle (25). 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Kiermaier (4), Lowe 2 (28), Phillips (10), Brosseau (5). S_Mullins (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey L,6-12
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Fry
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fleming W,10-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Head
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Harvey (Lowe), Fleming (Stewart).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:53. A_5,460 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments