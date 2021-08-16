Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 36 9 12 9
Mullins cf 3 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 4 2 3 3
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 Choi 1b 2 2 1 0
M.Franco pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Luplow ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Margot lf 5 1 1 0
Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 2
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Brosseau 3b 4 1 1 1
Mateo 2b 4 1 2 0 Phillips rf 4 1 2 1
Wynns c 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 1 1 0
Baltimore 001 000 010 2
Tampa Bay 000 233 10x 9

DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mateo (5), Mancini (26), Wendle (25). 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Kiermaier (4), Lowe 2 (28), Phillips (10), Brosseau (5). S_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Harvey L,6-12 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 6
Fry 2-3 4 3 3 2 0
Sulser 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Abad 2 3 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 1
Fleming W,10-6 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2
Head 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Harvey (Lowe), Fleming (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

T_2:53. A_5,460 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band