Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 36 9 12 9 Mullins cf 3 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 4 2 3 3 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 Choi 1b 2 2 1 0 M.Franco pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Luplow ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Margot lf 5 1 1 0 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 2 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Brosseau 3b 4 1 1 1 Mateo 2b 4 1 2 0 Phillips rf 4 1 2 1 Wynns c 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 1 1 0

Baltimore 001 000 010 — 2 Tampa Bay 000 233 10x — 9

DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mateo (5), Mancini (26), Wendle (25). 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Kiermaier (4), Lowe 2 (28), Phillips (10), Brosseau (5). S_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Harvey L,6-12 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 6 Fry 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 Sulser 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Abad 2 3 1 1 0 1

Tampa Bay McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 1 Fleming W,10-6 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 Head 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Harvey (Lowe), Fleming (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:53. A_5,460 (25,000).

