Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 2 5 Mullins cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .318 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253 1-M.Franco pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268 Mateo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Wynns c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 9 12 9 3 7 Lowe 2b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .233 Choi 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .241 a-Luplow ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Margot lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Meadows dh 4 0 1 2 1 1 .233 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1 0 3 .273 Brosseau 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .187 Phillips rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259

Baltimore 001 000 010_2 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 233 10x_9 12 0

a-flied out for Choi in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mateo (5), Mancini (26), Wendle (25). 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Kiermaier (4), off Harvey; Lowe (27), off Harvey; Phillips (10), off Fry; Lowe (28), off Fry; Brosseau (5), off Abad. RBIs_Mullins (41), Mancini (62), Meadows 2 (79), Kiermaier (28), Lowe 3 (68), Wendle (40), Phillips (35), Brosseau (18). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, Wynns, Stewart, Martin); Tampa Bay 2 (Brosseau 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Martin, Wynns. GIDP_Wynns.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Luplow).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 6-12 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 6 86 6.25 Fry 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 29 5.44 Sulser 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.86 Abad 2 3 1 1 0 1 31 15.43

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.35 Fleming, W, 10-6 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 101 4.86 Head 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 1.85

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Sulser 1-0, Head 2-0. HBP_Harvey (Lowe), Fleming (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:53. A_5,460 (25,000).

