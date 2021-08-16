Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|1-M.Franco pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Mateo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|3
|7
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|a-Luplow ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Margot lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.233
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Phillips rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|010_2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|233
|10x_9
|12
|0
a-flied out for Choi in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mateo (5), Mancini (26), Wendle (25). 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Kiermaier (4), off Harvey; Lowe (27), off Harvey; Phillips (10), off Fry; Lowe (28), off Fry; Brosseau (5), off Abad. RBIs_Mullins (41), Mancini (62), Meadows 2 (79), Kiermaier (28), Lowe 3 (68), Wendle (40), Phillips (35), Brosseau (18). S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, Wynns, Stewart, Martin); Tampa Bay 2 (Brosseau 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Martin, Wynns. GIDP_Wynns.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Luplow).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 6-12
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|6
|86
|6.25
|Fry
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|29
|5.44
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.86
|Abad
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|15.43
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.35
|Fleming, W, 10-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|101
|4.86
|Head
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.85
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Sulser 1-0, Head 2-0. HBP_Harvey (Lowe), Fleming (Stewart).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:53. A_5,460 (25,000).
