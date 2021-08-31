Trending:
Texas 4, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 5 4
Joe dh 2 0 1 0 Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Story ss 3 0 0 0 García rf 1 2 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Peters lf 3 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 Lowe 1b 4 1 3 2
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 Solak 2b 2 0 1 1
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 1 1 1
Hilliard cf 3 1 1 1 Dorow 3b 3 0 0 0
Colorado 001 000 200 3
Texas 011 110 00x 4

DP_Colorado 1, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 7. HR_Hilliard (9), Cron (25), McMahon (20), Lowe (14), Taveras (2). SB_García (9), Taveras 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber L,9-9 4 1-3 4 4 4 6 2
Almonte 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Lyles W,7-11 6 2-3 6 3 3 1 7
Santana H,1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
B.Martin H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Patton S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_18,383 (40,300).

