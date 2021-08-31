Texas 4, Colorado 3

Colorado Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 5 4 Joe dh 2 0 1 0 Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0 García rf 1 2 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Peters lf 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 Lowe 1b 4 1 3 2 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 Solak 2b 2 0 1 1 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 1 1 1 Hilliard cf 3 1 1 1 Dorow 3b 3 0 0 0

Colorado 001 000 200 — 3 Texas 011 110 00x — 4

DP_Colorado 1, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 7. HR_Hilliard (9), Cron (25), McMahon (20), Lowe (14), Taveras (2). SB_García (9), Taveras 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gomber L,9-9 4 1-3 4 4 4 6 2 Almonte 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1

Texas Lyles W,7-11 6 2-3 6 3 3 1 7 Santana H,1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 B.Martin H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Patton S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_18,383 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.