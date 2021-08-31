Texas 4, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|
|Joe dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peters lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hilliard cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dorow 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|Texas
|011
|110
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Colorado 1, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 7. HR_Hilliard (9), Cron (25), McMahon (20), Lowe (14), Taveras (2). SB_García (9), Taveras 2 (6).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber L,9-9
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Almonte
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,7-11
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Santana H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|B.Martin H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton S,2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:16. A_18,383 (40,300).
