Texas 4, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|
|Joe dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hilliard cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|7
|7
|
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|García rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.250
|Peters lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.238
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.099
|Dorow 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Colorado
|001
|000
|200_3
|6
|0
|Texas
|011
|110
|00x_4
|5
|0
LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 7. HR_Hilliard (9), off Lyles; Cron (25), off Lyles; McMahon (20), off Lyles; Lowe (14), off Gomber; Taveras (2), off Gomber. RBIs_Hilliard (20), Cron (77), McMahon (67), Lowe 2 (61), Taveras (3), Solak (42). SB_García (9), Taveras 2 (6). CS_Tapia (5), Solak (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Díaz, Story, Cron); Texas 4 (Heim 3, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Texas 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_McMahon, Tapia, Peters, Solak.
DP_Colorado 1 (Díaz, Story, Díaz); Texas 1 (Heim, Solak, Heim).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 9-9
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|2
|89
|4.53
|Almonte
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|8.01
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.27
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.50
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 7-11
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|104
|5.63
|Santana, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|5.06
|B.Martin, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.52
|Patton, S, 2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-1, Santana 1-0, B.Martin 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:16. A_18,383 (40,300).
