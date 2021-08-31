Texas 4, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 10 Joe dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .282 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .278 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Hilliard cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .200

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 5 4 7 7 Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 García rf 1 2 0 0 3 1 .250 Peters lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .194 Lowe 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .261 Solak 2b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .238 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Taveras cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .099 Dorow 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Colorado 001 000 200_3 6 0 Texas 011 110 00x_4 5 0

LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 7. HR_Hilliard (9), off Lyles; Cron (25), off Lyles; McMahon (20), off Lyles; Lowe (14), off Gomber; Taveras (2), off Gomber. RBIs_Hilliard (20), Cron (77), McMahon (67), Lowe 2 (61), Taveras (3), Solak (42). SB_García (9), Taveras 2 (6). CS_Tapia (5), Solak (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Díaz, Story, Cron); Texas 4 (Heim 3, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Texas 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Tapia, Peters, Solak.

DP_Colorado 1 (Díaz, Story, Díaz); Texas 1 (Heim, Solak, Heim).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 9-9 4 1-3 4 4 4 6 2 89 4.53 Almonte 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 8.01 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.27 Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.50

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 7-11 6 2-3 6 3 3 1 7 104 5.63 Santana, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 5.06 B.Martin, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.52 Patton, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.99

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-1, Santana 1-0, B.Martin 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_18,383 (40,300).

