Texas 4, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 5:58 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 5 5
Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .265
Haniger dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .221
France 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .272
Toro 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .500
Kelenic cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .124
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Bauers rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .244
Moore lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .184
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 10 4 0 5
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Culberson 3b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .237
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Ibáñez 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .231
Heim dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .227
White cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Dahl lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .210
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Seattle 020 000 100_3 9 0
Texas 010 000 003_4 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 5. 2B_Toro 2 (3), Trevino (5). HR_Ibáñez (3), off Swanson; Heim (8), off Swanson. RBIs_Bauers (8), Moore (36), Seager (65), Dahl (18), Ibáñez 2 (11), Heim (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford 4, Raleigh 2, France); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Seattle 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 3.

LIDP_Crawford.

DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 6 5 1 1 0 4 88 5.15
Sadler, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.72
Misiewicz, H, 15 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 4.08
Swanson, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2 0 3 3 3 0 0 10 1.86
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 5 3 2 2 3 1 93 6.00
Cotton 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 45 4.91
Evans 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 32 5.65
Santana, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Evans 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (France).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:05. A_23,664 (40,300).

