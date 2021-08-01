Texas 4, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|5
|5
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Haniger dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|France 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.124
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Bauers rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.184
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|0
|5
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Heim dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Seattle
|020
|000
|100_3
|9
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|003_4
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 5. 2B_Toro 2 (3), Trevino (5). HR_Ibáñez (3), off Swanson; Heim (8), off Swanson. RBIs_Bauers (8), Moore (36), Seager (65), Dahl (18), Ibáñez 2 (11), Heim (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford 4, Raleigh 2, France); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Seattle 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 3.
LIDP_Crawford.
DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|88
|5.15
|Sadler, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.72
|Misiewicz, H, 15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.08
|Swanson, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1.86
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|93
|6.00
|Cotton
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|45
|4.91
|Evans
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|5.65
|Santana, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored_Evans 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (France).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:05. A_23,664 (40,300).
