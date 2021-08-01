Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 4, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 5:58 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 4 10 4
Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0
Haniger dh 5 0 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 3 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 García rf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 1 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0
Toro 2b 4 1 3 0 Ibáñez 2b 4 2 2 2
Kelenic cf 2 0 1 0 Heim dh 4 1 2 1
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 White cf 3 0 0 0
Bauers rf 4 0 2 1 Dahl lf 3 0 0 1
Moore lf 3 0 0 1 Trevino c 3 0 1 0
Seattle 020 000 100 3
Texas 010 000 003 4

DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 5. 2B_Toro 2 (3), Trevino (5). HR_Ibáñez (3), Heim (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 6 5 1 1 0 4
Sadler H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz H,15 1 2 0 0 0 1
Swanson L,0-1 BS,1-2 0 3 3 3 0 0
Texas
Foltynewicz 5 3 2 2 3 1
Cotton 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2
Evans 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 2
Santana W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Foltynewicz (France).

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:05. A_23,664 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard