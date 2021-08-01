Texas 4, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seattle
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Texas
|010
|000
|003
|—
|4
DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 5. 2B_Toro 2 (3), Trevino (5). HR_Ibáñez (3), Heim (8).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Sadler H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz H,15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson L,0-1 BS,1-2
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Cotton
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Evans
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Foltynewicz (France).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:05. A_23,664 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments