Texas 4, Seattle 3

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 4 10 4 Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Haniger dh 5 0 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 3 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 García rf 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 1 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 Toro 2b 4 1 3 0 Ibáñez 2b 4 2 2 2 Kelenic cf 2 0 1 0 Heim dh 4 1 2 1 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 White cf 3 0 0 0 Bauers rf 4 0 2 1 Dahl lf 3 0 0 1 Moore lf 3 0 0 1 Trevino c 3 0 1 0

Seattle 020 000 100 — 3 Texas 010 000 003 — 4

DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 5. 2B_Toro 2 (3), Trevino (5). HR_Ibáñez (3), Heim (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales 6 5 1 1 0 4 Sadler H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0 Misiewicz H,15 1 2 0 0 0 1 Swanson L,0-1 BS,1-2 0 3 3 3 0 0

Texas Foltynewicz 5 3 2 2 3 1 Cotton 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 Evans 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 Santana W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Foltynewicz (France).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:05. A_23,664 (40,300).

