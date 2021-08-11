Texas 5, Seattle 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 8 5 0 7 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Hernandez 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .294 García cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Heim c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205 J.Martin lf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .148 Peters rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .192 Terry dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .095

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 10 4 4 6 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Seager 3b 5 2 1 1 0 0 .219 France 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .280 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .354 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 b-Bauers ph-dh 1 1 1 0 1 0 .233 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .149 Murphy c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .203 c-Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Moore lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 a-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 1 1 0 .224

Texas 010 010 001 2_5 8 0 Seattle 000 200 001 1_4 10 1

a-flied out for Moore in the 7th. b-walked for Torrens in the 9th. c-singled for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Toro (1). LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Peters (2), Murphy (8). HR_J.Martin (3), off Gilbert; García (25), off Sewald; Haniger (26), off Allard; Seager (25), off Allard. RBIs_J.Martin (6), Peters (1), García (68), Kiner-Falefa (38), Hernandez (2), Haniger (66), Seager (72), Fraley (26), France (49). SB_Hernandez 2 (2), Lowe (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, J.Martin, García); Seattle 2 (Haniger, Seager 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 12; Seattle 3 for 8.

GIDP_Toro, Haniger.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard 6 6 2 2 0 4 91 4.93 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.42 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.71 Patton, BS, 1-4 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 32 3.32 B.Martin, W, 3-3 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 18 3.38

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert 6 5 2 2 0 5 97 4.05 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.77 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.60 Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 2.84 Swanson, L, 0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1 14 2.01

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 3-0. HBP_Allard (Toro). WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:28. A_15,412 (47,929).

