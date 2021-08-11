Texas 5, Seattle 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|0
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Hernandez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|García cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|J.Martin lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|Peters rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Terry dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|4
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Seager 3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|b-Bauers ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|c-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Texas
|010
|010
|001
|2_5
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|200
|001
|1_4
|10
|1
a-flied out for Moore in the 7th. b-walked for Torrens in the 9th. c-singled for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Toro (1). LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Peters (2), Murphy (8). HR_J.Martin (3), off Gilbert; García (25), off Sewald; Haniger (26), off Allard; Seager (25), off Allard. RBIs_J.Martin (6), Peters (1), García (68), Kiner-Falefa (38), Hernandez (2), Haniger (66), Seager (72), Fraley (26), France (49). SB_Hernandez 2 (2), Lowe (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, J.Martin, García); Seattle 2 (Haniger, Seager 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 12; Seattle 3 for 8.
GIDP_Toro, Haniger.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|91
|4.93
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.42
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.71
|Patton, BS, 1-4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|32
|3.32
|B.Martin, W, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.38
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|97
|4.05
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.77
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.60
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.84
|Swanson, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.01
Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 3-0. HBP_Allard (Toro). WP_Gilbert.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:28. A_15,412 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments