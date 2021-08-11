Texas 5, Seattle 4

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|García cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bauers ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peters rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Terry dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Texas
|010
|010
|001
|2
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|200
|001
|1
|—
|4
E_Toro (1). DP_Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Peters (2), Murphy (8). HR_J.Martin (3), García (25), Haniger (26), Seager (25). SB_Hernandez 2 (2), Lowe (6).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allard
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patton BS,1-4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|B.Martin W,3-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Swanson L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Allard (Toro). WP_Gilbert.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:28. A_15,412 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments