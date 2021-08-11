Texas 5, Seattle 4

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 5 8 5 Totals 38 4 10 4 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 1 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Hernandez 3b 5 0 2 1 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 García cf 5 1 1 1 Seager 3b 5 2 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 France 1b 5 0 3 1 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 1 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 J.Martin lf 4 2 1 1 Bauers ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Peters rf 4 0 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Terry dh 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 1 0 Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0 Moore lf 2 0 0 0 Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 1

Texas 010 010 001 2 — 5 Seattle 000 200 001 1 — 4

E_Toro (1). DP_Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Peters (2), Murphy (8). HR_J.Martin (3), García (25), Haniger (26), Seager (25). SB_Hernandez 2 (2), Lowe (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Allard 6 6 2 2 0 4 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0 Patton BS,1-4 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 B.Martin W,3-3 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0

Seattle Gilbert 6 5 2 2 0 5 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 1 Swanson L,0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1

HBP_Allard (Toro). WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:28. A_15,412 (47,929).

