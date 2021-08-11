Trending:
Texas 5, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 1:55 am
< a min read
      
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 8 5 Totals 38 4 10 4
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 1 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0
Hernandez 3b 5 0 2 1 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1
García cf 5 1 1 1 Seager 3b 5 2 1 1
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 France 1b 5 0 3 1
Ibáñez 2b 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 1 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0
J.Martin lf 4 2 1 1 Bauers ph-dh 1 1 1 0
Peters rf 4 0 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Terry dh 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 1 0
Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0
Moore lf 2 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 1
Texas 010 010 001 2 5
Seattle 000 200 001 1 4

E_Toro (1). DP_Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Peters (2), Murphy (8). HR_J.Martin (3), García (25), Haniger (26), Seager (25). SB_Hernandez 2 (2), Lowe (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard 6 6 2 2 0 4
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0
Patton BS,1-4 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
B.Martin W,3-3 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0
Seattle
Gilbert 6 5 2 2 0 5
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 1
Swanson L,0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1

HBP_Allard (Toro). WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:28. A_15,412 (47,929).

