Texas 7, Cleveland 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 7 15 7 2 6 Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .078 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .265 García rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .247 Lowe 1b 5 2 5 3 0 0 .258 Peters lf 5 1 1 4 0 0 .167 Ibáñez 3b 5 0 3 0 0 2 .249 Pozo dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .289 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .257 Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .248 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Chang 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .197 Johnson rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .255 Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Texas 300 010 003_7 15 0 Cleveland 001 011 000_3 6 0

LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_García (19), Lowe (17). HR_Lowe (13), off Morgan; Peters (4), off Shaw; Johnson (4), off Hearn; Chang (4), off Hearn. RBIs_Lowe 3 (58), Peters 4 (13), Johnson (5), Chang (19), Reyes (61). SB_Solak (5). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Ibáñez); Cleveland 1 (Mercado, Straw). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Peters. LIDP_Straw. GIDP_Peters, Chang.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Clement, Chang).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn, W, 3-4 5 5 3 3 2 6 88 4.08 Evans, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.23 Sborz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.40 Cotton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.40 B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.16

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan, L, 2-6 4 1-3 8 4 4 2 4 76 5.98 Garza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 4.12 Wittgren 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 4.15 Shaw 1 3 3 3 0 0 31 3.41 Parker 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.22

Inherited runners-scored_Evans 2-1, Sborz 2-0, Garza 2-1, Shaw 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:14. A_11,369 (34,788).

