Sports News

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

August 24, 2021 10:39 pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 7 15 7 2 6
Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .078
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .265
García rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .247
Lowe 1b 5 2 5 3 0 0 .258
Peters lf 5 1 1 4 0 0 .167
Ibáñez 3b 5 0 3 0 0 2 .249
Pozo dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .289
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .257
Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .248
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Chang 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .197
Johnson rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .255
Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Texas 300 010 003_7 15 0
Cleveland 001 011 000_3 6 0

LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_García (19), Lowe (17). HR_Lowe (13), off Morgan; Peters (4), off Shaw; Johnson (4), off Hearn; Chang (4), off Hearn. RBIs_Lowe 3 (58), Peters 4 (13), Johnson (5), Chang (19), Reyes (61). SB_Solak (5). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Ibáñez); Cleveland 1 (Mercado, Straw). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Peters. LIDP_Straw. GIDP_Peters, Chang.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Clement, Chang).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, W, 3-4 5 5 3 3 2 6 88 4.08
Evans, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.23
Sborz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.40
Cotton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.40
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.16
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan, L, 2-6 4 1-3 8 4 4 2 4 76 5.98
Garza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 4.12
Wittgren 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 4.15
Shaw 1 3 3 3 0 0 31 3.41
Parker 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.22

Inherited runners-scored_Evans 2-1, Sborz 2-0, Garza 2-1, Shaw 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:14. A_11,369 (34,788).

