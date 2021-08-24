Texas 7, Cleveland 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|15
|7
|2
|6
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.078
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Peters lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.167
|Ibáñez 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Pozo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Johnson rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Texas
|300
|010
|003_7
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|011
|000_3
|6
|0
LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_García (19), Lowe (17). HR_Lowe (13), off Morgan; Peters (4), off Shaw; Johnson (4), off Hearn; Chang (4), off Hearn. RBIs_Lowe 3 (58), Peters 4 (13), Johnson (5), Chang (19), Reyes (61). SB_Solak (5). SF_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Ibáñez); Cleveland 1 (Mercado, Straw). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Peters. LIDP_Straw. GIDP_Peters, Chang.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Clement, Chang).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, W, 3-4
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|88
|4.08
|Evans, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|5.23
|Sborz, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.40
|Cotton, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
|B.Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.16
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, L, 2-6
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|76
|5.98
|Garza
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.12
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|4.15
|Shaw
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|31
|3.41
|Parker
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.22
Inherited runners-scored_Evans 2-1, Sborz 2-0, Garza 2-1, Shaw 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:14. A_11,369 (34,788).
