Texas 7, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:39 pm
Texas Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 7 15 7 Totals 30 3 6 3
Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 0 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0
García rf 5 2 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 5 2 5 3 Reyes dh 3 0 0 1
Peters lf 5 1 1 4 Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Ibáñez 3b 5 0 3 0 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0
Pozo dh 5 0 0 0 Chang 1b 4 1 2 1
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 Johnson rf 2 1 1 1
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Clement 2b 3 0 0 0
Texas 300 010 003 7
Cleveland 001 011 000 3

DP_Texas 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_García (19), Lowe (17). HR_Lowe (13), Peters (4), Johnson (4), Chang (4). SB_Solak (5). SF_Reyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn W,3-4 5 5 3 3 2 6
Evans H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Sborz H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cotton H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Morgan L,2-6 4 1-3 8 4 4 2 4
Garza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 3 3 3 0 0
Parker 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hearn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Evans pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:14. A_11,369 (34,788).

