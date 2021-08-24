Texas 7, Cleveland 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|7
|15
|7
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|5
|3
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peters lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pozo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|300
|010
|003
|—
|7
|Cleveland
|001
|011
|000
|—
|3
DP_Texas 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_García (19), Lowe (17). HR_Lowe (13), Peters (4), Johnson (4), Chang (4). SB_Solak (5). SF_Reyes (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn W,3-4
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Evans H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sborz H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morgan L,2-6
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Garza
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Parker
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hearn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Evans pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:14. A_11,369 (34,788).
