The Latest: Polamalu recovered from virus, at Hall induction

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 2:19 pm
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

A four-time All-Pro who twice won Super Bowls, Polamalu had to wait an extra year to be inducted because of the pandemic.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

