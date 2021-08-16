The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2020 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1548 1 2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1462 6 3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1447 3 4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1393 2 5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1364 7 6. Texas A&M 0-0 1223 4 7. Iowa St. 0-0 1160 9 8. Cincinnati 0-0 1014 8 9. Notre Dame 0-0 1009 5 10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18 11. Oregon 0-0 968 – 12. Wisconsin 0-0 743 – 13. Florida 0-0 728 13 14. Miami 0-0 663 22 15. Southern Cal 0-0 660 21 16. LSU 0-0 631 – 17. Indiana 0-0 549 12 18. Iowa 0-0 513 16 19. Penn St. 0-0 456 – 20. Washington 0-0 449 – 21. Texas 0-0 350 19 22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15 24. Utah 0-0 176 – 25. Arizona St. 0-0 125 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.