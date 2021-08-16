The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 12:12 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2020 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1548 1
2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1462 6
3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1447 3
4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1393 2
5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1364 7
6. Texas A&M 0-0 1223 4
7. Iowa St. 0-0 1160 9
8. Cincinnati 0-0 1014 8
9. Notre Dame 0-0 1009 5
10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18
11. Oregon 0-0 968
12. Wisconsin 0-0 743
13. Florida 0-0 728 13
14. Miami 0-0 663 22
15. Southern Cal 0-0 660 21
16. LSU 0-0 631
17. Indiana 0-0 549 12
18. Iowa 0-0 513 16
19. Penn St. 0-0 456
20. Washington 0-0 449
21. Texas 0-0 350 19
22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15
24. Utah 0-0 176
25. Arizona St. 0-0 125

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

