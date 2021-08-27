Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thompson scheduled to start for Cubs at White Sox

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (56-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (74-55, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 2.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -220, Cubs +184; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The White Sox are 42-23 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .417 this season. Eloy Jimenez leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Cubs have gone 23-41 away from home. Chicago has a collective .229 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .198.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-3. Dylan Cease earned his ninth victory and Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Zach Davies took his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .489.

Happ leads the Cubs with 68 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members