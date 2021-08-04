Thursday’s Olympic Medalists

ATHLETICS
Men’s 110m Hurdles
GOLD_Hansle Parchment, Jamaica
SILVER_Grant Holloway, United States
BRONZE_Ronald Levy, Jamaica
Men’s Shot Put
GOLD_Ryan Crouser, United States
SILVER_Joe Kovacs, United States
BRONZE_Tomas Walsh, New Zealand
CANOE SPRINT
Men’s Kayak Single 200m
GOLD_Sandor Totka, Hungary
SILVER_Manfredi Rizza, Italy
BRONZE_Liam Heath, Britain
Women’s Canoe Single 200m
GOLD_Nevin Harrison, United States
SILVER_Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Canada
BRONZE_Liudmyla Luzan, Ukraine
MARATHON SWIMMING
Men’s 10km
GOLD_Florian Wellbrock, Germany
SILVER_Kristof Rasovszky, Hungary
BRONZE_Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy
