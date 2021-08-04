Trending:
Thursday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

ATHLETICS

Men’s 110m Hurdles

GOLD_Hansle Parchment, Jamaica

SILVER_Grant Holloway, United States

BRONZE_Ronald Levy, Jamaica

Men’s Shot Put

GOLD_Ryan Crouser, United States

SILVER_Joe Kovacs, United States

BRONZE_Tomas Walsh, New Zealand

___

CANOE SPRINT

Men’s Kayak Single 200m

GOLD_Sandor Totka, Hungary

SILVER_Manfredi Rizza, Italy

BRONZE_Liam Heath, Britain

Women’s Canoe Single 200m

GOLD_Nevin Harrison, United States

SILVER_Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Canada

BRONZE_Liudmyla Luzan, Ukraine

___

MARATHON SWIMMING

Men’s 10km

GOLD_Florian Wellbrock, Germany

SILVER_Kristof Rasovszky, Hungary

BRONZE_Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

